Seven deaths reported in Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 7 deaths and 80 new cases of COVID-19 today, April 23, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,763 with 72 total deaths to date*.

The additional deaths being reported today include a Richardson woman in her 60s, a Dallas man in his 60s, a Dallas woman in her 70s, a Dallas woman in her 80s, a Dallas man in his 80s, a Dallas woman in her 90s and a Dallas man in his 90s.

Four of these people had been critically ill in a hospital, two had been hospitalized and one was found deceased at home.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

About a third of the deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

