Therapists fight to spread hope amid pandemic

Although the pandemic has caused an increase in anxiety and depression, hope has been increasing as well.

Mental health issues are statistically on the rise with more people stuck at home and under stress. But that doesn’t mean resources and recovery aren’t possible.

“The stay-at-home directive has prompted us to rapidly train in telehealth and offer telemental health,” said Liesal Miller, executive director of Wylie’s Beacon Counseling Center. “Under the order, mental health services are listed as an essential service, so we are able to keep our doors open to see clients in person. We have increased cleaning procedures and generally try not to see any clients at the same time, so the waiting room is not being shared. Despite this, for the health and safety of our clients and counselors, many have changed to telehealth counseling sessions.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]