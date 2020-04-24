Dallas County reports 5 deaths, 71 new cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 5 deaths and 71 new cases of COVID-19 today, April 24, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,834 with 77 total deaths to date*.

The additional deaths being reported today include a Garland woman in her 70s, a Dallas woman in her 80s, a Dallas man in his 80s and two Dallas women in their 90s.

All had been critically ill in area hospitals. The four from Dallas had also been nursing home residents.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

About a third of the deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]