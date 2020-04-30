Dallas County reports 179 COVID-19 cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 5 deaths and 179 new cases of COVID-19 today, April 29, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,531 with 104 total deaths to date*.

The reported deaths include:

A Balch Springs man in his 20s who was critically ill in a hospital

A Dallas man in his 60s who had been hospitalized

A Dallas man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had underlying health conditions

A Dallas woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had been critically ill in a hospital

A Dallas woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had been hospitalized

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

The county also reported that almost 80% of the cases requiring hospitalization have been workers in the healthcare, public health, food and agriculture, public works and other essential business sectors.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (33%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

About 40% of the deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]