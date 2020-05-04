Fifteen COVID-19 cases reported in Collin County

Collin County health officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, May 4, bringing the adjusted reported total to 804 confirmed cases.

There are 249 active cases and 533 that have successfully recovered.

There are 27 cases hospitalized and 22 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 8,253 negative tests and 1,268 People Under Monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Allen – 38 and 49 year old females

Dallas – 38 year old female

Frisco – 38 year old female

Melissa – 38 year old female

McKinney – 63 and 87 year old females; 37 year old male

Plano – 26 and 38 year old females; 34, 40 and 47 year old males

Prosper – 46 year old male

Wylie – 49 year old female

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]