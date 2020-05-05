City begins reopening process

After Gov. Greg Abbott allowed restaurants and retail to start reopening last week, Sachse city staff is planning how to follow his orders while keeping residents safe.

The community center and senior center will remain closed until further notice. People won’t be allowed inside Sachse Public Library, but librarians are planning to begin curbside pickups and home deliveries for books.

Employees who work inside city hall returned to duty yesterday, May 4, and Human Resources is enforcing safety in the office. The public safety building is still closed to foot traffic. Residents who need to speak with someone in administration, police or fire in person can only do so by appointment.

Fire Chief Marty Wade presented his year in review, noting that 2019 was one of the department’s most active years.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]