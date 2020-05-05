Dallas County breaks case number record

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 7 deaths and 253 new cases of COVID-19 today, May 4, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 4,623 with 121 total deaths to date*.

Additional deaths include:

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had expired in an area hospital emergency room.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and expired in hospice care.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite, and expired in the facility.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Irving, and was found deceased at home.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Irving, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

The county also reported that almost 80% of the cases requiring hospitalization have been workers in the healthcare, public health, food and agriculture, public works and other essential business sectors.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (33%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

About 40% of the deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]