Northplace church feeds community

When the Sachse area started feeling the effects of the CO­VID-19 pandemic, some church leaders decided to step up.

Northplace Church has a part­nership with Convoy of Hope, a national nonprofit that provides food, supplies and humanitarian services to people in need.

Because of their longstanding partnership, Convoy of Hope donated 1,000 bundles of sup­plies. Each bundles contained hygiene items and enough food for about 12 meals, meaning about 12,000 meals were given to community members.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]