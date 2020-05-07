Northplace church feeds community

When the Sachse area started feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, some church leaders decided to step up.
Northplace Church has a partnership with Convoy of Hope, a national nonprofit that provides food, supplies and humanitarian services to people in need.
Because of their longstanding partnership, Convoy of Hope donated 1,000 bundles of supplies. Each bundles contained hygiene items and enough food for about 12 meals, meaning about 12,000 meals were given to community members.
By Morgan Howard • [email protected]