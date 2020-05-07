SHS graduation plans finalized

Garland ISD officials have announced the final plans for graduation.

Sachse High School seniors will walk the stage at 8 p.m. Monday, June 8 at Williams Stadium.

All graduates may choose two people to join them on the field, and the groups of three will be spaced six feet apart. The number of additional tickets each student may buy, which will be based on stadium capacity, is still being determined. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented for viewers in the stands.

Williams Stadium has parking available and has a clear bag policy in place.

A fireworks extravaganza will follow each ceremony. Other schools will graduate June 7 (Memorial Pathway), June 9 (South Garland), June 10 (Rowlett), June 11 (Lakeview Centennial), June 12 (Naaman Forest), June 13 (Garland) and June 14 (North Garland).

The stadium is located in Garland at 510 Stadium Drive.

