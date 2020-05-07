Theatre students redefine education

Shakespeare wrote that all the world’s a stage, and Wylie High’s drama department is proving just how true that is.

Between virtual class meet­ings, bedroom monologues and even video chats with pro­fessionals 1,000 miles away, theatre students are redefin­ing what a theatre education means.

Perhaps the most successful part of the school’s new online curriculum has been Google Hangouts sessions with big names in the industry.

For the full story, see the May 7 issue or subscribe online.

Morgan Howard • [email protected]