Two deaths reported in Collin County

Collin County health officials confirmed two coronavirus-related deaths this afternoon, May 7. A Plano man, 75, died at a hospital and a McKinney woman, 86, died in an assisted living facility.

No further details will be released.

Officials also reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the county today, bringing the adjusted reported total to 857 confirmed cases.

There are 264 active cases and 569 that have successfully recovered.

There are 22 cases hospitalized and 24 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 9,221 negative tests and 1,385 People Under Monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Anna – 27 year old female

Frisco – 35 year old female

Josephine – 53 year old female

McKinney – 30 year old male

Plano – 1, 18, 22, 25, 41, 46 and 49 year old females; 46 year old male

Richardson – 60 year old male

Wylie – 29 and 48 year old females; 6, 16 and 38 year old males

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]