Two more deaths reported in Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 2 deaths and 251 new cases of COVID-19 today, May 7, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 5,120 with 125 total deaths to date*.

The additional deaths include a Dallas man in his 60s who had been critically ill in a hospital, and a Grand Prairie man in his 90s who had been hospitalized.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

The county also reported that almost 80% of the cases requiring hospitalization have been workers in the healthcare, public health, food and agriculture, public works and other essential business sectors.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (33%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

About 40% of the deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]