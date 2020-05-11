21 new cases reported in Collin County

Collin County health officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the county today, May 11, bringing the adjusted reported total to 939 confirmed cases.

There are 305 active cases and 605 that have successfully recovered.

There are 19 cases hospitalized and 29 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 11,973 negative tests.

The reported cases by city are:

Allen – 55 and 60 year old females; 19, 34 and 66 year old males

Anna – 41 and 49 year old females

Dallas – 20 year old female; 12 and 47 year old males

McKinney – 21 and 61 year old males

Plano – 21, 30, 45 and 53 year old females; 13, 17, 38, 40 and two 46 year old males

Princeton – 4 year old boy

Wylie – 53 year old female; 34 year old male

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]