Three Dallas County deaths reported

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 3 deaths and 236 new cases of COVID-19 today, May 12, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 6,359 with 148 total deaths to date*.

Additional deaths include a Dallas woman in her 40s and a Dallas woman in her 60s who were critically ill in area hospitals, and an Irving man in his 50s who passed away in an emergency department.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

The county also reported that almost 80% of the cases requiring hospitalization have been workers in the healthcare, public health, food and agriculture, public works and other essential business sectors.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (33%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

About 33% of the deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports