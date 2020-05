Wylie East girls hauled in all-district honors for the 2020 soccer season.

They earned five superla­tives, led by 10-5A Most Valu­able Player junior Jayme Bai­ley.

Junior Tristyn Gaida was the Defensive MVP.

Collecting Utility Player of the Year was senior Reece Wildt.

Freshman Breanna Wooton brought home Goalkeeper of the Year.

Head coach Kody Chris­tensen was the Coach of the Year.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]