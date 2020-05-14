Council approves business grant program

In response to losses sustained because of the COVID-19 crisis, Sachse City Council last week approved a grant program that provides up to $5,000 in relief to businesses.
The decision resulted from an executive session held after the Monday, May 4 council meeting. Sachse Economic Development Corporation (EDC) proposed the grant, which has a maximum fund of $125,000.
Applications opened Friday, May 8 and will close on June 15.
By Morgan Howard • [email protected]