Dallas County extends stay-home orders

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued additional safety guidelines while members of Commissioners Court contemplate their next steps.

The county’s original Stay Home, Stay Safe orders expired Friday, May 15. Since the next Commissioners Court meeting isn’t until 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, Jenkins extended guidelines through 11:59 p.m. May 20.

Measures include:

All Dallas County labs that perform COVID-19 testing are required to report the number of tests performed and the number of positive cases over the past 24 hours by 5 p.m. each day.

Door-to-door solicitation is prohibited except for groceries and supplies from nonprofits.

Employers cannot make rules about negative test results or doctors’ notes justifying a worker’s return before they are fully recovered.

No one can sell groceries, beverages, hygiene items, ice, meals, medicine, and pharmaceutical and medical equipment and supplies for more than they would have charged on March 16. An exception is if increased supplier costs lead to an increased retail price.

Delivery hour restrictions are lifted for food, medicine and medical supplies.

If someone in a household tests positive for COVID-19, everyone in the house must isolate at home unless they are an essential worker.

Non-essential visitors are prohibited from entering nursing homes, retirement centers and long-term care facilities.

All employees must stay home if sick.

Violating these orders can result in a fine of up to $1,000.

To read in-depth orders related to long-term care facilities and food processing plants, visit dallascounty.org/covid-19/judge-orders.php.

