17 new cases reported in Collin County

Collin County health officials have reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the county today, May 20, bringing the adjusted reported total to 1,090 confirmed cases.

There are 319 active cases and 740 that have successfully recovered.

There are 11 cases hospitalized and 31 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 14,685 total negative tests and 1,854 people under monitoring.

Reported cases by city are:

Blue Ridge – 29 year old male

Dallas – 27, 32 and 38 year old males

Fairview – 30 year old male

Frisco – 52 year old female

McKinney – 24 year old female; 46 and 55 year old males

Plano – 50 and 58 year old females; 15, 60 and 78 year old males

Unincorporated – 35 year old female; 60 year old male

Wylie – 48 year old male

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]