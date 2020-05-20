Bloom of the century

Wylie gardener’s cactus captures attention
While a century is a long time, it’s not always accurate when it comes to the infamous Agave Americana, also known as the century plant.
In less than 10 years, Candy Watson’s century plant, located in a berm 150 ft from the road in her front yard, went from a “pup” she transplanted to a massive plant that recently grew an almost 15-18 ft. tall flowered spire that commands attention to her 2-acre lot in Wylie.
By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]