Collin County Commissioners Court last adopted the Collin Cares recovery plan to distribute $171 million in federal funds as assistance to families, individuals and governmental entities impacted by COVID-19.

The city of Sachse, about a third of which is in Collin County, is slated to receive $448,591.56. Distributions to cities are based on population.

For the full story, see the May 21 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]