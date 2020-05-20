GISD changes SHS graduation plans

After receiving more than 2,400 responses from district families, Garland ISD officials have opted to change graduation plans one more time.

Ceremonies will be held June 8-10 at Arlington’s Globe Life Park, located at 1000 Ballpark Way. Sachse High School seniors will walk across the field at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9.

Each graduate will receive six tickets for loved ones, who will have assigned seats. The students will all sit on one side of the field.

If one of the days is rained out, it will be held at the same time and day of the week June 15-17.

The district asks graduates to arrive in Arlington 90 minutes before the ceremony.

Globe Life Park will have a “no bags” policy in place, with the exceptions of medical bags for diabetes care, ostomy care and respirators. Parents with young children are allowed to bring diaper bags.

A livestream will be available on GISD’s YouTube channel.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]