Red, White and Blue Blast cancelled

Library, community center to begin reopening

During their Zoom meeting Monday, May 18, city council voted to cancel this year’s Red, White and Blue Blast due to crowding concerns.

They briefly considered having a firework show in Heritage Park on July 3, but ultimately decided it could lead to crowds forming and thus breaking social distancing guidelines. Fireworks and live music will be moved to a later date.

However, on Tuesday, June 2, Sachse Public Library and Michael J. Felix Community Center will open with limited capacities. Both facilities will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The city will also receive nearly $449,000 from Collin County for assistance in dealing with COVID-19 complications.

In other business, councilmembers voted to allow Sachse Police Department to transfer prisoners to Rowlett Police Department for holding. Police Chief Bryan Sylvester noted that the switch will lead to greater efficiency.

For a more detailed story, see our May 28 issue.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]