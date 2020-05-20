Underclassmen claim top honors out of 10-5A

Wylie East boys soccer brought home all-district se­lections for this past season.

Sophomore Danny DeMa­rais was the 10-5A Newcomer of the Year.

Junior Elliott Janway shared Midfielder of the Year with Lovejoy’s Michael Myers and Sherman’s Elijah Martinez.

Juniors Sergio Aquino and Eddie Avalos, and sophomore Colin Story were named to the first team.

Second team honors went to senior Marcus Saldana, and juniors Colton Pannell and Xavier Dawes.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]