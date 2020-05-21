5 deaths, 186 new cases reported in Dallas County yesterday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 5 deaths and 186 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, May 20, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 8,090 with 196 total deaths to date*.

Additional deaths include a Dallas man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, and an Irving man in his 40s, a Farmers Branch man in his 50s, a Grand Prairie woman in her 70s and a Mesquite man in his 70s who had all been critically ill in area hospitals.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

The county also reported that more than 80% of the cases requiring hospitalization have been workers in the healthcare, public health, food and agriculture, public works and other essential business sectors.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (33%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

About 33% of the deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

