22 new cases reported in Collin County

Collin County health officials listed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the county today, May 28, bringing the reported adjusted total to 1,236 confirmed cases.

There are 311 active cases and 892 that have successfully recovered.

There are 21 cases hospitalized and 33 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported a total of 16,405 negative cases and 2,200 persons under monitoring.

Additional cases by city are:

Allen – infant girl; 5 year old boy; 40 year old male

Celina – 69 year old female

Dallas – 29 year old male

Frisco – 89 year old male

McKinney – 39, 39 and 85 year old females

Plano – two infant girls; 27, 27 and 49 year old females; 17, 18, 23 and 52 year old males

Princeton – 35 and 44 year old males

Prosper – 47 year old female

Unincorporated – 42 year old female

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]