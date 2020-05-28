Chaparral Rail Trail

A Hidden North Texas Gem

Today, the world is much dif­ferent than what we had become accustomed to in our day-to-day life. The hustle and bustle of daily life came to halt because of a bug named COVID-19.

The abrupt change and forced seclusion have brought us back to our roots and what matters in life. We have been given the rare opportunity, in some instances, to reconnect with nature and explore more of what it has to offer.

For the full story, see the May 28 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Chandler • [email protected]