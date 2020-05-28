Dallas County officials report 8 deaths, 197 new cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 8 deaths and 197 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, May 27, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 9,385 with 221 total deaths to date*.

Additional deaths include:

A man in his 30s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and was found deceased at home. He did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been hospitalized. She had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. She did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite and expired in the facility. She had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite and expired in the facility. He had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite and expired in the facility. She had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

The county also reported that more than 80% of the cases requiring hospitalization have been workers in the healthcare, public health, food and agriculture, public works and other essential business sectors.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (33%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

About 33% of the deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]