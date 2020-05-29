Collin County reports 43 new cases, one death

Collin County health officials confirmed one new COVID-19 related death today, May 29. No details have been released yet.

The county also listed an additional 43 new cases of COVID-19. They reported an adjusted total of 1,278 confirmed cases.

There are 333 active cases and 911 that have successfully recovered.

There are 19 cases hospitalized and 34 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Additional cases by city are:

Allen – 55 and 57 year old females

Anna – 48 year old male

Dallas – 2 year old girl; 15, 18, 18 and 28 year old females; 27 and 57 year old males

Frisco – 24 and 60 year old females; 29, 32 and 55 year old males

McKinney – 6 year old girl; 19, 49, 50 and 70 year old females; 50, 51, 52, 69 and 81 year old males

Plano – 20, 26, 27, 39 and 46 year old females; 19, 22, 31, 34, 42 and 48 year old males

Princeton – 20 year old male

Prosper – 11 year old girl; 47 year old female

Unincorporated – 66 year old female

Wylie – 33, 48 and 48 year old females

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]