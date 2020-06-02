Council contemplates changes to bulk collection

Council spent the bulk of their Monday, June 1 Zoom meeting discussing possible changes to bulk trash collection.

Strategic Services Manager Lauren Rose described how under the current ordinance, residents can start setting out bulk and brush as early as a week before collection. Since the city is divided into two sections for bulk collection – half during the second week of the month, the other on the fourth week of the month – there are times when large items are on curbs throughout the city all month long.

To fix the problem, council is considering changing the ordinance. Rose presented the options of allowing residents to set out bulk 48 hours before collection, 24 hours before, 12 hours before or not changing the system at all.

No action was taken, but the most popular choices among councilmembers were 48 hours or 24 hours prior.

City Manager Gina Nash also gave COVID-19 updates. As of Tuesday, June 2, city hall, Sachse Public Library and Michael J. Felix Community Center are open with restrictions.

City hall is open during regular business hours, and the other two facilities are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Hand sanitizer and signage directing flow will be available in all three buildings.

Only 10 patrons are allowed in the library at a time, and the community center is available by appointment only.

Sachse will also receive $892,045 from Dallas County as part of the CARES Act. Twenty percent will be distributed initially, and the remaining 80 percent will be reimbursed to the city after the projects Sachse uses funds for are approved by county officials.

During executive session, council sought legal advice regarding purchase and use of land off Elm Grove, deliberated about a potential business prospect, and conducted a mid-year review of the city manager. No action was taken on any items.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]