Record day for Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 16 deaths and 257 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, June 2, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 10,719 with 245 total deaths to date*.

Additional deaths include:

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 100s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]