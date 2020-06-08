Frisco man dies of COVID-19 complications

An 89-year-old Frisco man has died of complications from COVID-19.

The man had underlying health conditions and died in a Plano hospital Tuesday, June 2. This marks the 36th death of a Collin County resident with COVID-19.

No further information will be released out of respect for his family.

Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) took responsibility for monitoring COVID-19 details in Collin County starting June 1.

The DSHS website reported a total of 1,447 cases in the county as of Sunday, June 7.

