7 deaths, 298 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 7 deaths and 298 new cases of COVID-19 today, June 9, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 12,645 with 271 total deaths to date*.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 11:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]