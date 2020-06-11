Councilmembers talk trash

Sachse City Council spent the bulk of their Monday, June 1 Zoom meeting discussing possible changes to bulk collection.
Strategic Services Manager Lauren Rose led the conversation. She noted that the city’s current ordinance allows bulk and brush to be set out a week before pickup.
“Because the city is split into two zones [for collection], we could theoretically have trash siting out all month,” she explained. “We’re getting complaints from residents about this. We don’t get very many complaints in terms of [trash] content, but about timing.”
By Morgan Howard • [email protected]