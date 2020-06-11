Councilmembers talk trash

Sachse City Council spent the bulk of their Monday, June 1 Zoom meeting discussing pos­sible changes to bulk collection.

Strategic Services Manager Lauren Rose led the conversa­tion. She noted that the city’s current ordinance allows bulk and brush to be set out a week before pickup.

“Because the city is split into two zones [for collection], we could theoretically have trash siting out all month,” she ex­plained. “We’re getting com­plaints from residents about this. We don’t get very many complaints in terms of [trash] content, but about timing.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]