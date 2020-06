Almost 200 activists and al­lies came together to support Black communities and pro­test police brutality.

A crowd walked from the city’s public safety building to Heritage Park and back, a total of three miles. The dem­onstrators also heard from a handful of speakers before taking to the streets and took a knee in front of Hudson Middle School to remember victims of police brutality.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]