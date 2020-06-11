Sachse football schedule released

Sachse enters the 2020 foot­ball season off a first round playoff exit to Allen and are eager to avenge that loss with a successful campaign.

Before the real competition can begin, the Mustangs are slated to compete in two scrim­mage games—one against Lewisville on Aug. 13 and the other against Plano on Aug. 20.

The season officially kicks off on Aug. 28 against Cop­pell at Buddy Echols Stadium. Sachse returns home to play Red Oak on Sept. 3.

By Seth Dowdle • [email protected]