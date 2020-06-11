Sachse football schedule released

Sachse enters the 2020 football season off a first round playoff exit to Allen and are eager to avenge that loss with a successful campaign.
Before the real competition can begin, the Mustangs are slated to compete in two scrimmage games—one against Lewisville on Aug. 13 and the other against Plano on Aug. 20.
The season officially kicks off on Aug. 28 against Coppell at Buddy Echols Stadium. Sachse returns home to play Red Oak on Sept. 3.
By Seth Dowdle • [email protected]