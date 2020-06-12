Grant applications to close Monday

Sachse businesses have three more days to apply for a $5,000 grant.

The Sachse Economic Development Corporation (EDC) proposed the grant, which has a maximum fund of $125,000, in May as a way to provide COVID-19 relief. Applications close Monday, June 15.

To apply, a business must have opened by March 1, not have more than 25 employees, be located in Sachse city limits and not in a home, able to prove need, not delinquent in taxes, and registered with the state.

Email Leslyn Blake, CEO of Sachse EDC, at [email protected] to apply.

Councilmember Jeff Bickerstaff, who also serves on the EDC board of directors, explained that the corporation already had a grant program in place. However, these were based on businesses’ infrastructure needs – such as water lines or parking spaces – and thus unhelpful for the current needs of small businesses.

This new grant program is meant to help with rent and utilities.

“We’re doing this as a goodwill gesture, hoping it will help,” Bickerstaff said. “We want this little bit to keep them from closing.”

Blake had the idea after the EDC board rejected a grant proposal from Massage Bliss and Cryo last month. The company had requested $70,000 to offset losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which the board denied. But it led Blake to realize the needs of businesses in the area.

To pay for the new grants, she and the board rearranged funds in their budget that weren’t being used. Since so many programs that they would usually pay for (like Backyard on 5th) are currently shut down, the EDC had some wiggle room.

A committee consisting of Blake, Bickerstaff, City Manager Gina Nash, Chamber of Commerce Chairman Teddy Kinzer, and Chamber member Britt Hammond of Bold BBQ and Grill will review applications.

“These grants aren’t to make landlords happy. We just want Sachse businesses to get through this hard time,” Bickerstaff said.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]