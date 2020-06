Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has reported 432 active cases of COVID-19 in Collin County as of Thursday, June 11, for a total of 1,553 cases since March.

So far there have been 37 fatalities, 1,077 recoveries and 31,518 tests conducted in county borders.

Officials are still relying on the Texas DSHS for details on COVID-19 cases.

