Three deaths, 328 new cases reported in Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 3 deaths and 328 new cases of COVID-19 today, June 12, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 13,585 with 280 total deaths to date*.

Additional deaths include a Richardson man in his 60s, a Garland man in his 60s and an Irving man in his 60s. All three had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in area hospitals.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 11:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]