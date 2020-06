A 67-year-old Celina man has died of COVID-19 complications, according to health officials.

He died Saturday, June 13 at a McKinney hospital and had an underlying health condition.

The county is still relying on the Texas Department of State Health Services for details on COVID-19 cases. As of yesterday, June 15, there had been 1,787 confirmed cases and 38 deaths in Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]