Council votes to amend bulk storage and pickup

In their Monday, June 15 Zoom meeting, Sachse City Council voted unanimously to amend the times in which residents can set out bulk trash.

The revision states that bulk items (such as mattresses) can be set out no earlier than 48 hours before the scheduled collection day. Brush, which includes clippings of bushes and trees and similar items, can be set out no earlier than the Saturday before collection.

As soon as staff codifies the changes, a six-month grace period will begin. City employees will use that time to educate homeowners and ensure that everyone understands the new system.

Council also unanimously approved installations of traffic signals at the Cody Lane-Woodbridge Pkwy. and Ranch Road-Dewitt Road intersections. Total cost of the project will be $62,100.

After discussing the possibility a month ago, council also approved an agreement with the city of Rowlett for Sachse prisoners to be housed at Rowlett Police Department.

An ordinance prohibiting dumping solid waste in certain areas of the city was approved as well. During the workshop before the meeting, City Manager Gina Nash discussed possible ways to use funds from Dallas County from the CARES Act.

For more details, see our story in the June 25 issue.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]