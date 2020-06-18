GISD offers free telehealth to students

Families of Garland ISD students don’t have to go far to seek medical attention for common ailments – they don’t even have to leave their living rooms.

Thanks to a partnership with Hazel Health, students in the district can utilize free telehealth for the rest of the summer.

According to Director of Health Services Renee Kotso­poulos, the partnership be­gan this past school year and will be offered in even more school clinics this fall.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]