Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Sachse

The city of Sachse has received word of its 38th and 39th cases of COVID-19.

One of the cases is a 28-year-old male in the Dallas County portion of the city who is self-quarantining at home, and the other is a 51-year-old woman in the Collin County portion.

No personal details will be released to protect patients’ privacy.

Officials recommend frequently washing hands for at least 20 seconds, cleaning frequently-touched surfaces with solutions of at least 70 percent alcohol, and covering coughs and sneezes with an elbow or tissue.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]