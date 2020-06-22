Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Sachse

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 3 deaths and 454 new cases of COVID-19 today, June 22, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 17,299 with 317 total deaths to date.

The three deaths include a Dallas man in his 30s found deceased in his home, a Dallas man in his 40s who had been hospitalized, and an Irving man in his 60s who had been critically ill in a hospital. All three had underlying high risk conditions.

Today Sachse received word of three new cases in city limits. One is a 21-year-old female in the Dallas County portion of the city, one is a 32-year-old male in the Dallas County portion and one is a 40-year-old male in the Collin County portion.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

