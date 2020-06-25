GISD revises 2020-21 calendar

School is going to start a few days earlier and last a little longer next year.

Garland ISD trustees revised the 2020-21 calendar during their Tuesday, June 23 meeting.

The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 10, three days earlier than originally planned. Each school day will also include 10 more minutes of instruction.

Elementary school days will last from 8:10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., middle school will go from 8:50 a.m. to 4:10 p.m., and high school will start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 2:50 p.m.

Classes will end with an early dismissal day on June 8, 2021. Other early dismissal days include Sept. 2, Nov. 11, Dec. 18, Feb. 3 and April 21.

Board members also voted to include two intersession weeks, similar to summer camps.

According to a press release issued by the district, “not all students will be required to attend these small-group sessions, which aim to meet specific intervention, enrichment and acceleration needs.”

Fall intersession will last Oct. 6-9 and spring intersession will last March 8-12. Summer intersession will be available June 14-24.

Breaks include Labor Day (Sept. 7), Fair Day (Oct. 5), Nov. 3, Thanksgiving (Nov. 23-27), winter break (Dec. 21-Jan. 4), Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 18), spring break (March 15-19), April 2, and Memorial Day (May 28 and 31). Staff will return from winter break on Jan. 4.

Administrative facilities will be closed July 5-9, 2021.

To kick off the school year, staff will return Aug. 3 for a week of development.

“Our visionary board’s commitment to fostering success for all students, no matter their background, home language or zip code, is changing lives,” said Superintendent Ricardo López. “By approving a calendar with innovative, forward-thinking concepts, our trustees are brazenly marking the path to equity, access and transcendence right here in #GarlandUSA.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]