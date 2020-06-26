Dallas County reports nearly 500 new cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 10 deaths and 496 new cases of COVID-19 today, June 26, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 19,034 with 344 total deaths to date.

Since June 1, more than half of the reported cases have been between the ages of 19 and 39.

Today’s deaths include:

An Irving man in his 50s. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Garland woman in her 50s. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

An Irving man in his 60s. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Mesquite man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had been hospitalized.

A Dallas man in his 60s. He was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Garland man in his 70s. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 80s. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 80s. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A Duncanville woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]