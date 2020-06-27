Collin County reports 139 new cases

State health officials listed 139 new cases of COVID-19 today, June 27, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 2,671 confirmed cases.

There are 551 active cases and 2,078 that have successfully recovered.

There are 136 cases hospitalized and 42 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

New cases in Eastern Collin County include 14 in Wylie, nine in Princeton and one in Blue Ridge.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not reporting all individual cases by age, gender or city. An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

