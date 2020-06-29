Dallas County reports 1 death, 572 new cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1 death and 572 new cases of COVID-19 today, June 29, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 20,737 with 353 total deaths to date.

The additional death was an Irving man in his 40s. Although he had underlying health conditions, he had not been critically ill and had not been hospitalized.

Since June 1, more than half of the reported cases have been between the ages of 19 and 39.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

