Sachse reports 7 new cases

Yesterday, June 30, Sachse officials received word of seven new positive cases of COVID-19.

In the Dallas County portion of the city, confirmed cases include a 13-year-old female and a 46-year-old male.

In Collin County, cases include an 11-year-old female, a 16-year-old female, a 48-year-old male, a 52-year-old male and a 53-year-old female.

To protect their privacy, no further details will be released. This brings the city’s total count to 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

City officials urge residents to continue washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, cleaning frequently-touched surfaces with diluted bleach or a solution of at least 70 percent alcohol, sneezing and coughing into a tissue or the crook of your arm, and staying six feet from other people.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]