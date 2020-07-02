Collin County reports 2 deaths, 86 new cases

Collin County health authorities have confirmed that a 48-year old Wylie man and a 79-year-old Fairview man both died of COVID-19 complications. The Wylie man died at home and did not have any underlying conditions, and the Fairview man died in a McKinney hospital and had an underlying condition.

No further details will be released.

State health officials also listed 86 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 2, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 3,199 confirmed cases.

There are 678 active cases and 2,476 that have successfully recovered.

There are 158 cases hospitalized and 45 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

New cases in Eastern Collin County include three in Wylie, two in Princeton and two in Murphy.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not reporting all individual cases by age, gender or city. An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]