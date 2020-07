Voting is officially underway for the political party runoff elections.

Voters began casting early ballots Monday, June 29 and can do so until Friday, July 10. Election Day is Tuesday, July 14.

The runoff elections, resulting from the March primary, in Collin and Dallas Counties were originally scheduled for May 2 but were postponed because of COVID-19 safety concerns.

